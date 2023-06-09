Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.45. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 5,478 shares changing hands.

Lanvin Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $683.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lanvin Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the first quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $775,698,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.