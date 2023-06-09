LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Down 1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €34.05 ($36.61) and last traded at €34.29 ($36.87). Approximately 287,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.65 ($37.26).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.