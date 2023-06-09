LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Issues Earnings Results

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.
LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 16.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
