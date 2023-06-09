LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Issues Earnings Results

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

About LAVA Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.