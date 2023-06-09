Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $5.99. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 10,220 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.
Lavoro Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Lavoro Company Profile
TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.
