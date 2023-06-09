Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $5.99. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 10,220 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Lavoro Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,201,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.