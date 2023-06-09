Lee Ann Gliha Sells 317 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $168.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $176.61.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.