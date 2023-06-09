Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Legend Gold Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 15,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36.
Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.
