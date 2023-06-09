Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after acquiring an additional 109,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,726,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $889,311,000 after acquiring an additional 50,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.90. 315,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.92. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

