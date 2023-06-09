Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.89. 5,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Clarus Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88.

