Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1,360.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on LMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.
Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.64. 304,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,760. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
