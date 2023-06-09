LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.30

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 420498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

LoopUp Group Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of £4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at LoopUp Group

In other LoopUp Group news, insider Steve Flavell sold 256,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £7,687.32 ($9,556.59). Corporate insiders own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

