Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 4,555 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,753,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 151,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $56.27. 1,775,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,285. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

