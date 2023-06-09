Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,231,502 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

