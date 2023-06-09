Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $22.46 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,996,000 after purchasing an additional 754,342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.
Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,245,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,104,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
