Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $22.46 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,996,000 after purchasing an additional 754,342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,245,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,104,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.