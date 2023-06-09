Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,000. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $5,851,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,727,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.17. 731,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,053. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.56 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

