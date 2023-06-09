Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 705 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,770,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,974,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,197,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,071. The company has a market capitalization of $412.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.