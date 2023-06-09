Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $209.12. 2,089,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.51. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

