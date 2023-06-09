Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,896 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $99.34. 2,518,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.