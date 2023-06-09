Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,563 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,575,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $261.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.