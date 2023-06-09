Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,593 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.56. 5,226,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,940. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

