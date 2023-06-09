Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Dover Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.48. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.



