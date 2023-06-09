LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.63.

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in LTC Properties by 108.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 282.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.