Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $824,128,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $356.38. The company had a trading volume of 287,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.53. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

