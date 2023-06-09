Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 3.0% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.44. The stock had a trading volume of 898,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,967. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

