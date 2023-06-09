Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 211,701 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 861,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 823,729 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 94,253 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 304,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 198,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,603,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,359 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

