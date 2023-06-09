M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWEGet Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57). Approximately 33,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 50,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.60).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.71. The stock has a market cap of £42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

