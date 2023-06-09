M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57). Approximately 33,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 50,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.71. The stock has a market cap of £42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

