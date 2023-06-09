M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57). Approximately 33,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 50,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.60).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.71. The stock has a market cap of £42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.
