Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Trading Up 5.6%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) was up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 15,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 343,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

