MagnetGold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.53 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $73.53 million and $16,099.08 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

