Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970,473 shares during the quarter. Manchester United comprises approximately 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Manchester United worth $197,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANU. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

MANU traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 1,181,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.68. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

