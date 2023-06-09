Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.76

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.76 and traded as high as C$26.49. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.49, with a volume of 169,279 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFI. Scotiabank upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.76.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 0.460623 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -26.25%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

