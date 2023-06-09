Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

