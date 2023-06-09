Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Raised to C$1.70

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Trading Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 306,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,681. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.