Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 174,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 180,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

