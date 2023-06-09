Mark Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mark Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,810. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

