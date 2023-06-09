Mark Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mark Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,965,343 shares of company stock worth $18,819,285 and sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

