Mark Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Mark Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Mark Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Nextdoor worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth $2,363,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Nextdoor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nextdoor by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 410,838 shares during the period. Flight Deck Capital LP grew its position in Nextdoor by 191.1% during the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 1,807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,733 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 397.8% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 2,852,375 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KIND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.47. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

