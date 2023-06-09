Mark Asset Management LP Sells 3,940 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mark Asset Management LP lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.2% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,591 shares of company stock worth $50,325,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,428,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,642,426. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $419.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $957.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

