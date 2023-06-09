Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel

In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,344.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,337.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,326.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.