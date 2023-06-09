Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,353,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Matador Resources comprises about 1.5% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $191,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,177 shares of company stock worth $589,595. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 428,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

