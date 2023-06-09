Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Materion worth $20,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Stock Down 1.7 %

MTRN traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 59,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.08. Materion Co. has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $121.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

