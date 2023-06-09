Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after buying an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after buying an additional 608,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,569,000 after acquiring an additional 108,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $263.95. 2,001,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $266.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

