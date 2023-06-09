Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Copart Trading Down 1.1 %

CPRT traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $85.74. 1,617,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.