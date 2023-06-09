Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.69. The company had a trading volume of 712,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,694. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

