Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $97.60. 336,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,288. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $103.01.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.