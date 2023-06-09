Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $97.60. 336,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,288. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $103.01.
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
