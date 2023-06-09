Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.22. 2,189,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,586. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.77 and a 200 day moving average of $363.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.