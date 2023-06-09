Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 18 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

AVGO stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $805.24. 1,467,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

