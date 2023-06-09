Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 466 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,374. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

