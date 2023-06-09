Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teleflex Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.06. The stock had a trading volume of 197,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

