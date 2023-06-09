McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Up 0.5%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. 47,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,428% from the average session volume of 3,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

McCoy Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

