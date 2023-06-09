Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,989. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

