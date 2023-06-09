MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $20.09

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $20.09 or 0.00075783 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $89.71 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00023372 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015507 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,519.50 or 1.00056685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.01140435 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,091,628.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

